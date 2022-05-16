Susan Kihika nominates running mate ahead of Nakuru gubernatorial race

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika picks Mr David Kones as her running mate.She has made the announcement at Nakuru's Alps Hotel.Photo by Eric Matara

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika picks Mr David Kones as her running mate.She has made the announcement at Nakuru's Alps Hotel.Photo by Eric Matara





Nakuru gubernatorial aspirant Susan Kihika has named David Kones as her running mate ahead of the August 9 polls.

Kihika, the outgoing Senator of the county made the announcement on Monday in the presence of local leaders.

“We’ve settled on David Kones after a rigorous exercise,” she explained

Adding: “I appreciate those who came forward and were vetted and interviewed for the position. We had a very unique experience, and I doubt there’s another county that did it that way. There were 16 of them, and we interviewed them publicly,” Kihika added.

Kihika who is seeking to unseat incumbent Lee Kinyanjui also promised those who did not make the cut could be offered a chance to serve in her government in different capacities.

Kones has promised to work tirelessly to improve the welfare of Nakuru residents.

He said: “I want to thank God for this great opportunity to serve in Nakuru County. I thank the Senator, Susan Kihika, and the people of Nakuru. I promise to work under the governor’s guidance to make Nakuru great.”

Kones is a teacher and a cleric from Kuresoi South.

Kihika, a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, was handed a direct ticket to vie for Nakuru governor seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

A lawyer who studied and practiced in the USA, Kihika has previously served as Speaker of Nakuru County Assembly.