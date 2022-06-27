Susan Kihika snubs Nakuru gubernatorial debate

From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on the campaign trail at Mau Narok trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE

From left: Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on the campaign trail at Mau Narok trading centre in Njoro, Nakuru County on June 24, 2022. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE





Susan Kihika says she recently snubbed the opportunity to appear in a television debate because the event was biased.

Kihika, who is gunning for the Nakuru gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls, also says she had prior engagements with the electorate.

Kihika is among the leading candidates for the Nakuru county seat and is expected to offer stiff competition to the incumbent Lee Kinyanjui.

“It is not only shameful but also unethical for a journalist to lie to viewers. You know very well that I did not at any point commit to appear in the debate,” claimed Kihika in a message on her Facebook page.

“Between a prior commitment of a meeting of 4,000 people of Nakuru and a biased journalist moderating a debate. I made my choice to be with the people.”

During the debate, Kinyanjui promised to improve the security and welfare of residents in the country’s newest city if elected.

He also promised to provide civic education to Members of the County Assembly (MCA) to enable them to serve the residents better.