Suspect lynched after mob storms police post





An angry mob on Wednesday, April 12, evening stormed a police station and brutally lynched a man accused of being a thug.

The horrific killing occurred in Makutano Township, Kapenguria, after residents claimed the middle-aged suspect had been terrorizing them for a while.

The man, who was being detained at Makutano police post, was being transferred to Kapenguria police station before angry residents stormed the police post.

According to the police, the suspect was pulled from the police was then lynched by the youth and women using polythene papers, rugs, and sacks.

“An irate mob numbering about 700 which had regrouped around the post forcefully pulled the suspect as he was boarding the station motor vehicle registration number GK B 219 T Toyota Land cruiser. They immediately started beating him up using stones and pieces of wood until he died about 100 metres away from the post,” police said.

Efforts by police officers present to control the mob were unsuccessful.

“The police tried to restrain but the public overpowered the police. In the process, officers sustained injuries as follows: Cpl Ali Mohammed suffered a brushed left wrist and also his mobile phone made, Techno 19 valued at Sh24,000/- was snatched, Pc Bare Aden lost one tooth, Juma Dalo was injured on the right rib area and both knees,” it added.

The latest incident comes just days after police in Iten launched investigations after a night raid at the Iten County Referral Hospital in which a ‘banditry victim’ escaped with the help of gun-wielding men.

In the Monday 2 am incident, the man, who had been shot, escaped with the help of more than 10 men heavily armed with AK-47 riffles, sending tension and panic among other patients and medical workers.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Commissioner John Korir said the victim had sustained a gunshot wound on Wednesday at Kapchemutta in Marakwet West when bandits raided the area, injuring three people.

Last month, angry bodaboda operators from a rival group stormed Kisii Central Police Station and forced the release of two members arrested over vandalism.

The riders rode on their motorbikes and hooted as they forced their way into the station in the wee hours catching officers by surprise.

