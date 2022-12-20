Suspected burglar lynched by villagers during botched robbery





A man believed to be part of gang that attempted to break into a home in Kabete, Kiambu County was lynched on Tuesday during the botched robbery.

According to the police, the deceased was part of a gang that broke into a compound in the area in the wee hours of the morning. The owner of the home owner heard the commotion and raised the alarm.

“The suspect was part of a miscreant gang that had jumped into the compound of a villager in Gitaru within Kabete, Kiambu county, but their mission aborted when the home owner raised the alarm,” the police said in a statement.

The home owner said initially he thought objects were falling from the sky but when he peeped through the window he realised that some people were milling around his house.

The gang then proceeded to a goats’ pen which had been been broken into a week ago. It is at that point that he raised the alarm.

“Some of the gang members immediately over the compound’s perimeter fence but one of them took cover inside an incomplete structure,” the police said.

An angry mob flashed out the suspect from his hiding and started beating him up as they informed the police of what was happening.

“By the time officers from King’eero Police Station arrived, the man couldn’t utter any word apart from his village of Kahuho,” the police said.

He was taken to Wangige Level Four Hospital but he died an hour later while undergoing treatment. His body was later moved to the hospital’s mortuary.

