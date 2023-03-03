Suspected conman collapses after being busted while duping public with fake jobs





There was drama at Kenya Forest Service (KFS) headquarters along Kiambu Road when a man who is suspected of defrauding members of the public collapsed as he was being arrested.

The man who is reported to have been impersonating a senior officer at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was caught red-handed conning job seekers.

He had already called two job seekers who were about to hand him cash when KWS rangers pounced on him.

In a statement, KFS said the man whose identity is yet to be revealed was cornered by the rangers after they noticed his suspicious movements at the headquarters.

“He is currently recuperating in hospital and he is under arrest,” KFS said in the statement, adding that the victims fled.

The suspect, who was also found with fake KDF identity cards, is likely to face charges of impersonation and forgery.

Several cases have recently been reported of fraudsters duping members of the public with promises of fake jobs.

In one recent incident, three men were arrested outside Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi for impersonating KDF officers.

The three are reported to have pocketed Sh350,000 from a member of the public. The case is currently in court.

