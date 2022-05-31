Suspected drug trafficker arrested trying to cross into Somalia

Abdi Hussein Ahmed and Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh are wanted for the trafficking of wildlife and narcotics. PHOTO | MARY WAMBUI

One of the two fugitives wanted by the United States for poaching and drug trafficking has been arrested, the Nation has learnt.

Badru Abdul Aziz Saleh was arrested at Liboi in Garissa County while attempting to cross over to Somalia, according to a police source.

This is barely four days after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the US Embassy in Nairobi released his photo, which was splashed in the media.

His accomplice, Abdi Hussein Ahmed, is however still at large. Mr Saleh is being held at the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters, where detectives have been questioning him to establish his links with Mr Ahmed, his whereabouts and activities in the country.

The US embassy had last week offered Sh100 million for any information that would lead to the capture Mr Saleh over allegations of narcotics trafficking.

Details leading to his capture are scanty and it’s also unclear if anyone has claimed the bounty.

But the United States embassy on Tuesday evening confirmed the arrest of the fugitive and praised the public for aiding his capture.

In a statement, US authorities disclosed that acting on a tip from the public received by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, US and Kenyan law enforcement officials cooperated to apprehend Saleh on Monday.

“Mr Saleh is in police custody in Nairobi. The information leading to Saleh’s capture came in response to the May 26 announcement of rewards seeking information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Saleh and Abdi Hussein Ahmed,” read a statement.