Suspected fraudster in court for conning church of Sh400,000





A man who allegedly conned a church of Sh400,000 in fraudulent business transaction has been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses.

Martin Ochieng is accused of defrauding Pastor Eric Mwangi of Joshua Generation Church in Kilimani, Nairobi of the cash on September 15, 2021 by pretending he was in a position to deliver to him a container a fact he knew to be false.

The church intended to buy a container for its use and met Mr Ochieng who claimed to be a director of a company involved in the manufacture of containers. He is reported to have promised to supply the church with a container at a cost of Sh400, 000 and they settled on the price.

Mr Ochieng wrote an invoice quoting the charges and the church paid the total amount through a cheque on September 15, 2021. The accused was expected to deliver the container immediately but he failed to do so.

After receiving the money, the accused became unreachable on phone, prompting the church officials to visit the company’s offices where they were informed that Ochieng was not known at the company. They reported the matter at Kilimani police station and police eventually traced and arrested Mr Ochieng.

The accused denied the charges when he appeared before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang at the Kibera Law Courts. He was released on a surety bond of Sh500, 000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh250, 000. The case will be mentioned on June 30, 2022 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.