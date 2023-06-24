Suspected gangster who claimed ownership of boda boda stage charged with robbery





A suspected thug who has allegedly been demanding money from boda boda riders in Mathare Area 2 in Starehe Sub County within Nairobi to allow them operate at their stage is facing charges of demanding property by menaces contrary to section 302 of the penal code.

Chadwick Ouma is accused of demanding the money from members of Mungira Boda Boda Self Help Group to allow them operate from the Mungura stage in the area. He is accused of demanding Sh100,000 from the group on diverse dates between March 1, 2020 and June 7 this year.

Mr Ouma, 33, is also facing three more charges of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1) (b) of the penal code. On this count he accused of chasing away and threatening to stab three members of the group on June 21, 2023.

He is also accused of threatening to stab Hillary Omambia Oketch, Erick Omondi and Vincent Magoro who are members of the self-help group.

The accused person has been claiming to own the stage and has allegedly been demanding payment from the riders to allow them use it.

Mr Ouma had been warned by the National Government Administration Officials after they received complaints about him from the bodaboda riders during a security meeting over the matter.

On June 21st, he allegedly went to the stage and demanded money before he chased the riders away while armed with a knife, threatening to stab each. Members of the group had given him Sh100,000 to allow them operate from the stage but he kept demanding more money.

Mr Ouma had also allegedly directed members of the group to be paying him Sh100 monthly each to allow them do their business in the area.

They reported him at Muthaiga Police Station and the suspect was traced and arrested. He denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts.

Mr Ouma was also charged with robbery with violence contrary to section 296 (2) of the penal code where he is accused of attacking and violently robbing a man of his phone worth Sh80,000 in the same area.

The suspect is accused of robbing Amos Onyango Opondo of the phone on May 7, 2023 an offence he committed jointly with others while armed with knives.

Mr Ouma and his accomplices, who are at large, are accused of using violence on Mr Opondo whom they assaulted and injured during the alleged robbery.

Mr Opondo was accosted outside his house as he headed to a shop and robbed by thugs known to him and reported the matter to the police and Mr Ouma was being sought over the alleged robbery.

Mr Ouma also denied the charge before Mr Mutiso. He was released on a bond of Sh400,000. The case will be mentioned on July 3, 2023 for a pre-trial.

