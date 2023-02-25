Suspected mugger in court for robbery with violence





A 25-year-old man who allegedly stripped a pedestrian of his shoes before stealing his two phones and a wallet containing Sh5000 and personal documents has been charged with robbery with violence.

Fabian Ian Bwire is facing charges for allegedly committing the offence in Tassia Estate, Embakasi within Nairobi County on February 19, 2023.

He is accused of robbing and injuring Boaz Omae Mararo while armed with a knife.

On the said date, Mr Mararo was walking along Outering road towards Donholm estate with his two friends when they were attacked by a group of men including Bwire, who is known to them.

Mr Mararo’s two friends escaped leaving him behind after he was knocked down. The attackers robbed him of the said items and cash, leaving him lying unconscious after injuring him.

Later, Mr Mararo’s friends returned to the scene after the thugs had left and escorted him to his house. He went to hospital the next day to seek treatment before reporting the incident at Tassia Police post. The accused person was traced and arrested by the police two days later.

On Friday, Mr Bwire denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a bond of Sh200,000 without an option of a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on May 9, 2023 before hearing starts on October 26, 2023.

