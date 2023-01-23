Suspected robber who targets women arrested in routine traffic stop





A robbery with violence suspect was arrested on Monday, January 23, 2023, by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a statement, the DCI said it nabbed the suspect, Mr William Mwangi, who mostly targeted women.

Also read: Gun drama: Comedian Henry Desagu narrates how 5 guns ended up on his table while out clubbing

The officers recovered the crude weapons they believed he had used to commit the robberies.

“The suspect was arrested after detectives who were on a different mission in Nyahururu town came across a suspicious-looking vehicle that had an extra pair of plate numbers inside the vehicle,” the DCI said.

The suspect was flagged down by the officers who went ahead and searched his vehicle only to find crude weapons, six mobile phones, assorted goods in a gunny bag and clothes belonging to women believed to be robbery victims.

All the recoveries were kept as exhibits by the police as plans are underway to arraign the suspect in court.

Immediately, details of the vehicle were shared with the DCI Laikipia, who, on checking their records they, discovered that the vehicle had been on their radar for a long time.

Also read: Widow of man who drowned in Juja Dam shared TikTok video on infidelity before his death

This is after its occupants were linked to a series of robberies within Nyahururu, Ol-Joro-Orok, Nyandarua North, Olkalou, Subukia, Laikipia West, Kirima, Gilgil and Naivasha sub-counties, among others.

By the time of going to press, four complainants had already reported the matter and positively identified the arrested suspect.

Mr Mwangi revealed that he and his accomplices, still at large, had traveled from Nairobi to commit robberies in the said areas.

“The suspect is currently at OlKalou police station being processed for arraignment, as detectives intensify a manhunt for his accomplices who are currently on the run,” the DCI said.

This comes just a day after four robberies with violence suspects were nabbed in Kisumu County.

The four have been linked to a gang known as Peddy that operates in Kisumu city.

Also read: Cop arrested for luring minor from police station and defiling her