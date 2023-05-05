Suspended: Robert Alai to miss four sittings at county assembly





At Thursday’s, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ng’ondi announced that Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai would be suspended for four sittings.

His decision came after the MCA was ejected from the chamber for gross misconduct.

According to the Speaker, Mr Alai was suspended under Standing Order 118, which states that the member may be suspended after being named.

Section 118 (2) (a) of the Standing Orders states: “If the offence has been committed by such a member in the County Assembly, a motion shall be moved by any other member present and the Speaker shall forthwith put the question thereon, no amendment, adjournment or debate being allowed.”

Standing Order 120 states that a member suspended under Standing Order 118, the first time, shall be suspended for four sitting days, including the day of suspension.

Mr Alai’s suspension comes as the House breaks for a long recess and is expected to reconvene on 6 June.

“The suspended member shall be admitted to the assembly on 13 June 2023,” the speaker ruled.

The Speaker also referred the matter to the Powers and Privileges Committee to investigate and report back.

Standing Order 121 also allows the suspended member to appeal against the suspension, which should be done in writing to the Privileges Committee within three days of the suspension.

Kileleshwa ward councillor becomes the first member to be suspended in this 3rd Assembly.

The member is alleged to have abused the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Peter Imwatok Jateso, who represents residents of Makongeni Ward.

It is not clear what the member said to the majority leader, who could not hold back tears during the meeting.

The Speaker ordered Mr Imwatok to be escorted out to calm down after Alai was ejected from the House.

While serving his suspension, the member will not be allowed to enter the Assembly premises or attend committee meetings.

