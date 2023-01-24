Suzanna Owiyo calls out Kisumu County government for delays in paying artists after Africities Summit performance





Kenyan songstress Suzanna Owiyo, on January 23, 2023, expressed her displeasure at the delays by Kisumu County government in paying her and other artists after they were contracted to perform at the 9th Africities Summit held in May 2022; an event organized by the United Nations Habitat.

According to the legendary singer, officials at the Kisumu County government had been taking her and other artists in circles since May 2022 by deferring payment dates to the point of Suzanna deciding to call them out on social media.

“Hi guys, I’m sharing this because I have a concern to raise. This is in regards to the Africities Summit that took place last year in Kisumu, sometime in May.

The artists, including myself, have not been paid. I have tried my best to reach out to the guys in charge, those assigned to contract the artists, but my efforts have not been successful.

The responses I keep getting are, ‘we will pay you, wait. You have to wait for another week, wait for next month’ so it’s been delayed after delays.

So, I’m appealing to the county government of Kisumu and the national government in charge to do the honorable thing and just pay.

Just pay the artists. I mean, we rendered our services and the best thing you can do is just to honor that. We are not asking for too much.

So on behalf of my fellow artists, I’ve decided to speak out on this matter because I feel somebody somewhere must act,” said Suzanna Owiyo in her statement.

She further added that Kisumu County and the Ministry of Devolution should do the honorary thing and pay artists as per the contracts signed, adding hashtags including #PayArtists, #RespectCreatives and #Africities.

The May 2022 Africities Summit was held between 17-21 May, 2022, and the theme was ‘The Role of Intermediary Cities of Africa in the Implementation of Agenda 2030 of the United Nations and the African Union Agenda 2063.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta attended the event which was held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium. Africities Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohamed and US Special President Envoy on Climate John Kerry will then address the delegates virtually.

