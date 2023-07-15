Suzanna Owiyo celebrates her daughter’s graduation milestone





Renowned Kenyan musician Suzanna Owiyo is beaming with pride as she celebrates the graduation of her daughter, Nadia Ounga.

Owiyo took to social media to share her joy, posting photos alongside heartfelt messages expressing her admiration for her daughter’s achievement and future aspirations.

Nadia Ounga recently graduated from Riara University, marking a significant milestone in her educational journey. In an Instagram post, Owiyo congratulated her daughter and expressed her unwavering pride in her accomplishments.

“Congratulations, my lovely daughter, on achieving your graduation today! 🥂🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏👏 You truly deserve every best thing the universe is going to offer,” Owiyo wrote.

“I could not be prouder as a mom. We are very proud of you, and may you achieve more and more in the future. 😍❤️❤️ Congrats again, Nyar kogelo. May God bless you with an amazing life ahead.”

Also read: Museveni’s daughter: I began hearing God at age 11

The celebratory message from Suzanna Owiyo reflects the joy and sense of accomplishment that comes with witnessing a loved one reach an important milestone.

Suzanna Owiyo, known for her soulful music and captivating performances, has always balanced her successful music career with her role as a dedicated mother.

She got married in 2006.

Suzanna Owiyo took to social media in 2020 to introduce her daughter, who turned 18, to her online community.

With a touching message, Owiyo wished her teenage daughter a happy birthday, expressing her love and admiration for the young woman her daughter had become.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Kisumu 100 hitmaker shared her joy and reflected on the joy her daughter had brought into her life.

She wrote, “Help me wish my princess a Happy 18th Birthday. From the moment you came into this world, you have been nothing but a source of joy. Watching you grow into the beautiful young lady you are today has been an incredible privilege as your mother.”

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: How Guardian Angel’s wife Esther rescued daughter from depression

Owiyo continued to convey her hopes and aspirations for her daughter as she embarked on adulthood.

She expressed her desire for her daughter to fulfill her destiny, conquer the world, and achieve greatness.

The musician encouraged her daughter to follow her dreams and make the most of every opportunity that came her way.

While acknowledging her daughter’s transition into adulthood, Owiyo affectionately referred to her as “my little girl” and reassured her that she would always support and guide her.

She encouraged her daughter to maintain her wit, cheerful spirit, and adventurous nature that had always defined her.

Also read: Who is Fantana? Diamond’s love interest and politician’s daughter