Swvl halts Nairobi operations

Passengers board the Shuttle-hailing firm SWVL shuttles at GPO in Nairobi on August 30, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Passengers board the Shuttle-hailing firm SWVL shuttles at GPO in Nairobi on August 30, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU





Swvl says it is pausing operations in Nairobi amid global economic downturns.

“We are pausing our Swvl Daily intra-city rides in Nairobi, from Friday, 3rd June 2022 and Swvl Travel on Sunday 30th May 2022,” the transport firm said in a statement.

However, Swvl Business will still operate to cater to corporations, organizations, and private entities.

Swvl a ridesharing company for buses, vans, cars, and charter services was operating in Kenya with three different solutions Swvl Daily, tailored for intra-city rides in Nairobi, Swvl Travel tailored for city-to-city rides and Swvl Business tailored for business-to-business rides.

Globally, the firm announced plans to lay off its workforce by 32 percent in a number of countries as part of its plan to become profitable by 2023.

In 2020, Swvl Kenya had commenced the rolling out of a new innovation that will allow commuters to use the platform for long-distance travel in Kenya, as part of their travel service.

The new service offered commuters the chance to book and pay for their upcountry trips going forward to over 12 destinations including Naivasha, Nakuru, Molo, Eldoret, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nanyuki & Machakos through their app.