Sylvia Mulinge marks first 100 days as MTN Uganda’s CEO

Safaricom Chief Customer Officer Sylvia Mulinge admires a painting during the Safaricom Art Exhibition held at the Capital Club on March 29, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Sylvia Mulinge, the former Chief Consumer Business Officer for Safaricom in Kenya, marked her first 100 days as the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda on January 24, 2023.

“100 days at @mtnug and counting. The more I lean in, the more I am Becoming. Trusting the Process. Learning. Unlearning. Relearning. He makes all things beautiful in His time,” said Ms Mulinge in her celebratory remarks.

She was appointed to the C.E.O position on October 1, 2022, to replace Wim Vanhelleputte, who had been promoted to be a regional executive responsible for operations in Congo-Brazzaville, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry and Liberia.

Among Sylvia Mulinge’s achievements at MTN Uganda are the Telecom giant returning to sponsor the Uganda Cranes national football team and sponsoring the Federation for Uganda Football Association with Sh 645 million and MTN Uganda being crowned the country’s best network for both data and voice following independent tests.

“We go farther when we go together, I look forward to receiving support when I come to your doors for strategic partnerships. My dream has always been to work for companies that do meaningful work that causes a positive shift in the issues we face as continent. #GoodTogether,” said Ms Mulinge during a past MTN Uganda meeting.

She was also quoted in Uganda media saying she was happy about how she was welcomed in the country everywhere she visited.

“Everywhere that I have been, I have been warmly welcomed! Thank you for making me feel at home,” said Ms Mulinge.

Sylvia Mulinge left Kenya on the heels of ongoing public conversations that she should have been appointed to succeed the late Bob Collymore instead of the company going in another direction with CEO Peter Ndegwa who was appointed on April 1, 2020.

In response to this, Michael Joseph, a former Safaricom CEO and Chairperson of the Safaricom PLC Board, spoke to local media on how Safaricom makes its appointments.

“Safaricom is a special company. You don’t just put somebody up there (at the CEO position) simply because he or she is there [as a seasoned staff member],” Michael Joseph told K24.

Sylvia Mulinge had served at Safaricom for 14 years and 11 months as its Director- Consumer Business, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Consumer Business Officer before her departure to Uganda.

