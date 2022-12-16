Tahidi High actor OJ: Women still want me to date them but I am taken





Former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo, alias OJ has revealed why he lives with his son.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the father of one said his baby mama is in Dubai and married already.

“We are good and life is good. Every day is a struggle and every day is an opportunity,” he said adding that whenever his son wants to see his mum he has no problem.

OJ said his baby mama is constant and present in her son’s life just that he decided to stay with him in the country.

OJ is currently dating and planning to formalize his union although he has not publicised his relationship.

He revealed that girls hit on him on his DM.

“I prefer my life not to be so much in the public eye. I have been there and sometimes, it gets annoying,” he said

“I do get love advances from girls in my DMs but I have someone who I am at peace with.”

OJ is not dating someone in the limelight.

“I don’t date celebrities since I am jealous and I do not want her to be in the open. We have dated for over 10 years. She was a pal and now she is a girlfriend,” he said.

He says social media has both good and bad sides but he chose to protect his family as much.

“My son is versatile and a chilled guy but he is easy and okay.”

OJ said he was given an ultimatum to change by his then-wife before they broke up.

In pursuit of happiness, he decided to stay with his son.

“We split up and she later got a chance to fly out and make life better for her. She could not go with him, I stepped up.”

The talented actor said living with his son has brought him to become better.

“Mentally, I am at 8.9 out of 10 and under no pressure at all.”

OJ is celebrating two months of being sober after a three-year struggle to quit alcohol.

He said he wasted his first million when he was 24 years.

“I was young and stupid. I have been suicidal before but I thank God, I overcame and made peace with everyone back home.”

He said his regret is the time he lost and sometimes he feels bad that he did not accomplish a number of his goals due to his past bad habits.

