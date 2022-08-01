Tanasha Donna ‘back in the market’ after Diamond Platnumz heartbreak

Kenyan model and singer Tanasha Donna performs at Mama Ngina Water Front during the New Year's Eve celebrations on Decemeber 31, 2021. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna says she is on the lookout for a soulmate.

In a recent online interview, the Gere hitmaker explained she hopes to find someone who not only suits her but can make her a better person.

She stressed that she’s met a couple of good-looking men with questionable characters.

“I am single, maybe there is someone who could potentially be the next guy,” she announced.

“I’ve met a lot of good-looking guys with nasty characters, that’s an immediate turn-off, I don’t care how much you have, what you have gained but the character is very important.”

The mother of one further stressed that lazy men are a no-go zone for her.

“I want a hardworking man, a believer, someone who loves God more than he loves me.

“I am working to make something for myself so I want someone who is making something for himself, or else I will feel like you’re lazy,” she said.

Tanasha’s confirmation of her single status comes after she’d been rumored to be dating Nigerian singer Omah Lay.

The two were constantly seen getting cozy with each other on social media while sharing flattering comments on each other’s photos.

Neither one confirmed the rumors at the time.

Ms Donna also dated Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz but their affair ended in 2020.

The couple was blessed with a son namely Naseeb Junior.

A few weeks back, Tanasha released a new song following her feature in an upcoming Nigeria movie dubbed Symphony which will premiere in September 2022.

The song titled Maradonna features her son in the video.

The singer has made a name for herself in the music industry over the years, having released three albums and 14 songs which include collaborations with several well-known Tanzanian artists.