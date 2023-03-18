Tanasha Donna, Diamond and their son spend time together in Tanzania





When it comes to celebrity co-parenting, nothing is predictable. That is why you should never believe everything you see or hear on social media.

For instance, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has always made it clear that he cares about all his children despite them having different mothers.

And although he tries to spare time to spend with them from his busy schedule, his time according to critics has not been equally shared among his four children.

Well, it seems he is now looking to rectify that after photos and videos of him and his fourth child Naseeb Junior (NJ) have emerged on social media.

Little Naseeb did not travel alone to visit his father but was accompanied by his mother Tanasha Donna. The two are currently in Tanzania and are staying at Diamond’s house.

A video shared by the Waah hitmaker captures him changing NJ’s diaper. In a separate video, Tanasha is seen cuddling her son on the sofa while Diamond lies on another seat in the living room.

Last year Tanasha appeared to be throwing shade at her baby daddy after rumours started going around that Diamond had tied the knot with Zuchu.

However, a section of the artiste’s fan believed it was all a publicity stunt.

At the time, media personality Juma Lokole, who consistently comments on matters Diamond’s private life, insisted that the singer was off the market and would make everything public after the month of Ramadhan.

Juma also revealed that Diamond’s mother, Sandrah Kassim aka Mama Dangote, was happy that at last, her son had found a partner.

Tanasha and Diamond broke up in 2020 after dating for less than a year. The two are yet to make public reasons why they parted ways.

Tanasha lives with their two-year-old son who is Diamond’s fourth child.

