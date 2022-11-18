Tanasha Donna opens up on dinning with Floyd Mayweather in Dubai





Tanasha is set to return from her Dubai trip today at 3 pm after being away for 6 days. She hung out with American professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr during her trip.

Engaging her fans on an Instagram Live session on November 17, Tanasha said, “Since everyone is asking about this, let me address it. I went to Anish Restaurant yesterday (Wednesday 16), they booked me to go there, and it was a very professional thing. I did not know Mayweather was going to show up.”

She continued, “My friend, Betty, who was with me, told me that, ‘Yeah, he is going to be there!’. And I was like, oh yeah, that is cool.”

Tanasha detailed how the meeting went with Floyd, the super-rich sports personality.

“I was booked to go there and eat. That is why you can see in my stories I was promoting the place. It was a chill vibe. It was really a really big deal, but it was cool though to hang around.”

One naughty fan asked her why she did not take the chance to flirt with Floyd.

Tanasha laughed off the question and told the fan, “Wewe mdaku wewe. (You are such a gossip) whoever said that, you know what you are trying to do.”

Working with Rayvanny

On the music project that she is working on, Tanasha said that she is open to working with anyone, even Diamond Platnumz, former labelmate Rayvanny.

“I love Rayvanny. I love the song he dropped, by the way. I would love to work with him for sure,” She also admires Mbosso Khan’s work.

“I was meant to come to Tanzania this month, but the people who booked me for a little show out there moved it to December.

I will return to Dubai and have some shows in the coastal area and one or two in Nairobi.

Guys, come out for my little gigs. Grow with me. There’s nothing more beautiful than seeing someone grow into the person they wanna become.”

Tanasha pointed out that she got into a contract with a label that prevented her from releasing music.

“I cannot do anything like a track for the next three months. It is not that I don’t want to, but I cannot do it. Certain things are binding me, I thought I could, but I just can’t.”

She added, “I have so much music in the archives. If I tell you I have more than 50 songs in the archive, you probably wouldn’t believe it, but it’s true. Out of that, we will release like 8 or 10 of the tracks.”

