Tanasha Donna to make Nollywood debut

Kenyan model and singer Tanasha Donna performs at Mama Ngina Water Front during the New Year's Eve celebrations on Decemeber 31, 2021. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Kenyan model and singer Tanasha Donna will be making her acting debut this year in a Nollywood film. The movie, titled Symphony, will premiere on September 9.

The musical blockbuster, with a youth centred-theme, is a well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials and societal failure. It reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to make a breakthrough in life.

A music album will premiere alongside the film, comprising original soundtracks and performances from the project, written, recorded and performed by top stars.

“Symphony is a beautifully crafted, priceless work of art that mirrors the everyday life of the African youth’s journey to relevance,” the movie director, Oraka Nvy Nnanyelu, said.

Symphony was shot in different locations across the city of Lagos and parades an array of other multi-award-winning African stars such as Nigerian entertainer D’banj (Oladapo Oyebanjo), who will also be making his acting debut, and Ghanaian movie legend Jackie Appiah.

The movie also features Nollywood legends Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua and Doris Okorie.

Kaleb Iyoha aka Mo’Kross and Sandra Okunzuwa play Slade and Lolita, the lead roles alongside yet another debutant in Victor Adeshiyan aka VJ CrazyLife, who plays Slade’s bosom friend.

Meanwhile, Tanasha on Friday released a new song titled Maradonna featuring her son Naseeb Junior on the video.