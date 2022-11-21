Tanzanian artiste Aslay seals Sony Music Entertainment label deal





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Aslay has joined the Sony Music Entertainment Africa record label.

While making the announcement of artiste’s debut in the label, Christine Mosha, the head of Sony Music East Africa, described Aslay as an exceptional singer and songwriter.

“I am super proud to have an artiste of Aslay stature join us at Sony Music Africa. Aslay is an exceptional singer and songwriter who has championed the Bongo Flava genre across Africa and now globally. We are thrilled to partner with him to bring his amazing talent and music to the ears of many fans as we can globally,” Mosha said.

On his part, Aslay (real name Aslay Isihaka Nassoro) said the deal presents a great opportunity for him.

“I am very blessed to announce my partnership with Sony Music Africa. This is a great opportunity, not just for me, but for my genre of music, Bongo Flava that I strongly love. Sony Music Africa’s global network will allow my voice and the music I represent to be carried globally and I am very proud of this step in my career,” he said.

Aslay will be dropping his documentary titled “Mimi Ni Bongo Flava” which will let his fans in on his music journey. The personal and eye-opening documentary will feature five episode of the artiste’s musical journey followed by his first single that marks the beginning of his new musical journey.

The first episode will see Aslay opening up and telling his life story from his perspective, his voice on his own platform.

Currently, the Likizo hitmaker enjoys a huge following on social media with more than 5 million followers on Instagram, 2 million on Facebook and 1 million on YouTube.

