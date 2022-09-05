Tanzanian fighting for his life after being shot by Kamukunji’s armed thugs





A Tanzanian national is fighting for his life in a local hospital after he was allegedly shot by armed robbers who also made away with Sh50,000 from him.

In a report filed at Kamukunji Police Station, the Tanzanian national identified as Mole Mongas and who runs a Mpesa shop in Gikomba was attacked by three men who were walking on foot.

“He was shot on the shoulder and was rushed to MorningSide Clinic but he was referred to Mama Lucy hospital where he was being treated and he was in stable condition,” the report read in part.

Already, a manhunt has been launched for the three suspects after detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) collected cartridges from the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, police in Kasarani Police Station have launched a manhunt for two suspected robbers who allegedly attempted to steal from a motorist who was driving along the busy Thika Super Highway.

Mr Hilal Aden, a resident of South C in Lang’ata Sub County was heading home from Garissa when he was intercepted by two motorcycles which forced him to enter the exit at Homeland area.

“One of the pillion passengers on the motorbikes drew a pistol before firing towards the motorist who drew his gun and fired one round in the air leading the suspects to speed off,” a police report filed at Kasarani Police Station read in part.

Mr Aden then proceeded to Akila Police Station to make a report but he was asked to do so at Kasarani Police Station.

At the station, detectives took away his firearm and asked the victim to produce his certificate to prove that he is a certified firearm holder.

