Tanzanian musician Rayvanny on the spot for poor grammer





Tanzanian musician Rayvanny is on the spot for the reported use of poor grammar.

The Number One hit maker, born Raymond Shaban, in an announcement on his socials, mentioned the date 22th instead of 22nd.

This mistake, either intended or otherwise, led to his fans trolling him with Rodney describing the same as a punishment.

Come on man you embarrassing us😭😭😭 https://t.co/evQOTXEYSX — Rodd⭐️⭐️🇹🇿 (@CFCRodney) July 21, 2022

Another fan suggested the ‘mistake’ was a marketing strategy.

Miriam suggested the musician’s English had deteriorated since he quit the Wasafi label, associated with popular musician Diamond Platnumz.

Aiseee kingereza umekiacha wasafi — MIRIAM💜 (@MiriamMkanaka) July 20, 2022

Another user said offered to edit the musicians posts before he makes them public.

😩😩 natoa offer ya kuedit kabla hujapost — 𝙈𝘿𝙊𝙂𝙊 𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙕𝘼 🇪🇺 (@Kajanjajr) July 20, 2022

Jacob Evarist suggested to Tanzania artistes to write in Swahili.

Andikeni kiswahili wasanii please jamani mnaharibu kingereza — mathematics teacher!!!💯💯 (@evarist_jacob) July 20, 2022

In March, Diamond Platnumz also experienced the same wrath after he spoke broken English.

Born Naseeb Juma, the Waah hitmaker, while featuring on a reality show on Netflix dubbed Young, Famous and African, indicated he was 31st years old, instead of thirty one.