Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

ChillaxGeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Tanzanian musician Rayvanny on the spot for poor grammer

By Wangu Kanuri July 24th, 2022 1 min read

Tanzanian musician Rayvanny is on the spot for the reported use of poor grammar.

The Number One hit maker, born Raymond Shaban, in an announcement on his socials, mentioned the date 22th instead of 22nd.

This mistake, either intended or otherwise, led to his fans trolling him with Rodney describing the same as a punishment.

Another fan suggested the ‘mistake’ was a marketing strategy.

Miriam suggested the musician’s English had deteriorated since he quit the Wasafi label, associated with popular musician Diamond Platnumz.

Another user said offered to edit the musicians posts before he makes them public.

Jacob Evarist suggested to Tanzania artistes to write in Swahili.

In March, Diamond Platnumz also experienced the same wrath after he spoke broken English.

Born Naseeb Juma, the Waah hitmaker, while featuring on a reality show on Netflix dubbed Young, Famous and African, indicated he was 31st years old, instead of thirty one.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Nairobi man drugged, loses Sh1.1 million