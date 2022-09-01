Tanzanians shocked by President Kenyatta’s stroll without security

President Uhuru Kenyatta (centre) with Outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Governor Elect Abdulswamad Nassir among other Leaders after having lunch at Barka Restaurant in Mombasa in this photo taken on 31st August 2022. Photo by Kevin Odit.

Tanzanians have been surprised by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s strolls without his assigned Aide de Camp.

The amazed Tanzanians went ahead to praise Kenya’s democracy saying it is better than Tanzania’s.

“Like Kenya have surpassed us in the constitution, electoral body, economy even their president is happily [walking] on the streets,” said Twaha Mwaipaya.

“In Tanzania, leaders fear even their shadows. Honestly if one gets to power with blood on their hands why shouldn’t they walk with guns because every time they feel someone will do them dirty,” claimed Alpha Bravo.

“In our country (Tanzania) you wouldn’t miss a helicopter hovering above the head of state,” felt Eric Michael.

“If it was in our country (Tanzania) you’d find so many bodyguards surrounding him,” said Noela Alexander.

“When you are voted in by citizens, you will be loved and will not have any worries,” wrote Joseph Mwangomola.

The outgoing President Kenyatta arrived in Mombasa on Wednesday being the first trip outside State House in Nairobi and the first public appearance.

President Kenyatta who was casually dressed was in the company of Azimio bigwigs that included, the newly elected Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir, his Kilifi counterpart Gideon Mungaro, the outgoing Hassan Joho and former Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege.

The president had lunch at Barka Restaurant and after lunch, he left for Mombasa county offices in the company of Governor Nassir and Mvita MP-elect Mahsoud Machele among other leaders.

The Head of State’s vehicle had no flag on and his security was not tight as usual. His presidential tour comes at a time when Raila Odinga is in court challenging William Ruto’s win.

The latter was announced as the President-Elect but Odinga disputed the win saying it was null and void.

