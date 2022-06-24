Tarrus Riley arrives in Kenya to thrill reggae fans at WRC Koroga Festival

Jamaican reggae musician Tarrus Riley (centre) at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon arrival in Nairobi on June 23, 2022 for the 30th Edition of WRC Koroga Festival. PHOTO | COURTESY

Jamaican reggae musician Tarrus Riley has landed in Kenya for the highly-anticipated WRC Koroga Festival in Naivasha.

Tarrus, who is known for popular hits such as She’s Royal, Don’t Come Back and Cool Me Down, is no stranger in Kenya, having last performed in the country in October 2018.

Excited to be back in Kenya, Tarrus Riley has promised his fans a time of their lives at the Koroga Festival.

“Kenya remains dear to my heart and career. My first visit to Africa was to Kenya and from then till now I’ve grown such love for the people of Kenya. I thank the Organizers of the Koroga Festival for deeming me fit to be the first non-African act to headline this great festival,” he said on arrival.

The four-day festival, which is being hosted at The Gardens, started on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday.

This will be the first-ever recreational village where rally fans can be engaged, fed and entertained during the WRC Safari Rally.

With Tarrus as the headline act at the festival, other top Kenyan artistes, including Buruklyn Boyz, Nviiri The Story Teller, Otile Brown and Samidoh will also perform.

Others Kenyan artistes line up for the festival include DJ UV, DJ Stretch, Joe Mfalme, Slick Cobain and DJ Lisney.

Koroga Festival’s project director Farida Idris said the festival’s 30th edition is dedicated to President Uhuru Kenyatta who will vacate office after the August 9 General Election.