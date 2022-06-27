Taxi driver in court for touching diplomat’s private parts





A taxi driver accused of touching his client’s private parts without permission has been arraigned in court.

Mr Julius Keti is accused of inappropriately touching the woman who is a diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as he was driving her to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where she was to board a plane back to her home country.

The incident reportedly took place on May 30.

The lady, identified in court documents as KMB, had attended a conference at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS).

In her narration, the victim said the suspect parked his car beside the road and started touching her.

The lady reported the matter to the Kenyan Embassy in the DRC, adding the driver even sat on her lap.

KMB said she was forced to throw him away but did not have an option since she was not conversant with Kenya and had to ask the suspect to take her to the airport.

Mr Keti was released by a Makadara Law Court on a sh200,000 bond or cash bail of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned in Court on September 1, 2022.