Tea room, Archives among most viewed places on Google

Members of the public walk past the Kenya National Archives which is a popular meeting point for many Nairobians. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Google Street View has released new data that shows Kenya’s most sought-after locations over the past one year.

The data was released to commemorate Street View’s 15th anniversary to showcase the various places that hold significance to Kenyans.

The locations include bus stations, historical buildings, business centres, national parks, museums, hotels and cities.

According to the data, Nairobi’s Tea room area, a 24-hour bus terminal for travellers heading to Rift valley, Western, Central and Coastal Kenya regions attracted the highest number of views.

Tea room is a major business hub hosting businesses selling assorted wares from footwear, uniforms, water pumps, vehicle spare parts, hand, motorised and electrical equipment.

Kenya National Archives and Documentation Service, situated along Moi Avenue came second. It is a popular landmark that holds 40,000 volumes of historical information and houses the Murumbi Gallery which contains African artifacts that were collected in the 19th century.

In third place was Imenti House followed by Star Shopping Mall both of which house several exhibition stalls selling clothes, perfumes, phones among other items. Fifth on the list was Kimathi Chambers which houses Equity Bank.

Total Energies Front View Service Station, the first petrol station one encounters as you drive into Mombasa from Nairobi, United Snacks and Hotel, Bihi Towers, RNG Plaza and Nyayo House were the other locations that made it in the top 10 list.

The data also reveals that people exploring Kenya on Street View from across the globe mostly sought to familiarise themselves with Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

There was also a spike on Street View for users looking for information and images on the National Archives Moi Avenue, Fort Jesus Museum, National Museums of Kenya, Aberdare, Karen Blixen Museum and Kitale Museum.

Sharon Machira, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Kenya, said that Street View is a virtual representation of our surroundings on Google Maps, consisting of billions of panoramic images.

“Street View’s content comes from two sources, Google and contributors. Through our collective efforts, we enable people everywhere to virtually explore the world,” she said.

Google Street View is a technology featured in Google Maps and Google Earth that provides interactive panoramas from positions along many streets in the world.

Top museums clicked on Street View between April 2021 – April 2022:

1. Kenya National Museum Society

2. National Archives Moi Avenue

3. Fort Jesus Museum

4. National Museums of Kenya

5. Aberdare

6. Karen Blixen Museum

7. Kitale Museum

Cities and Admin Areas with the most visitors on Street View:

1. Nairobi

2. Mombasa

3. Nakuru

4. Eldoret