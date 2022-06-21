Tedd Josiah hits out at ‘nomadic’ lovers





Kenyan music producer Tedd Josiah has hit out at people he says struggle to settle in relationships.

The celebrated producer termed such persons ‘nomadic’ lovers who have a tendency of ‘testing the waters’ with many partners leaving behind a trail of heartbreak.

Josiah fingered the cause of this behaviours on the advent of social media, claiming people have become comfortable with swiping for the next man or woman.

“With the advent of social media and swiping for the next man/ woman came the culture of “sample and bounce,” read part of his post on Instagram.

The father of one added: “So people find it hard to plant roots in a human, in a place, be grounded and build with one person day in day out. People find routine boring yet routine and consistency are the only things that can build a co. Empire or couple and home.”

Josiah further explained how many people are always ready to abandon their relationships or even marriages at the first sight of poverty or any kind of compromising shift in the relationship.

“Yet life is a rollercoaster of some days u got and some days not…It’s a culture that needs to be unlearned cause this generation has become like flags in the wind… blow any which way with no purpose. Have purpose, direction and commitment,” added Josiah.

Early this year, the legendary music producer also called on people to stop approaching single parents all in the name of ‘testing waters’ only to break their hearts.

He wrote, “Coming into a single parent’s life to just “test the waters and see where it goes” isnt healthy. You can’t introduce your child to every “water tester!!”

Tedd advised single women to always ensure the person they are bringing into their lives is ordained by God and aspire to protect their children from those who seek to take advantage.

“For single parents, relationships aren’t easy to start with new people because you have to safeguard your child from a lot.”

He recently celebrated his late wife, Reginah Katar’s birthday where he shared a heartwarming message on his social media pages, and attached was a throwback post of her last birthday before she died.