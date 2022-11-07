Teen arrested for impersonating President Ruto’s family





Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Sunday arrested three people who have been impersonating members of President William Ruto’s family.

In a statement, dated Sunday, November 6, DCI said that the impersonators had been running social media accounts also impersonating first lady Ms. Rachael Ruto and other senior government officials.

The officials include; Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Ms. Dorcas and Chief Justice Ms. Martha Koome.

The DCI also warned Kenyans to be wary of various fake social media accounts that are in existence, especially on Facebook.

“The DCI is cautioning members of the public to be wary of fraudsters operating pseudo social media accounts impersonating members of the first family, the Deputy President, and other senior government officials,” the statement read in part.

Referring to the team as crooks, the DCI said that the suspects opened several accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The statement revealed that the suspects have been obtaining money through false pretenses from unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspected fraudsters have been duping Kenyans that they were in a position to assist them secure jobs within the government.

Mr. Michael Wekesa, 19, was identified as the first suspect who opened a fake account where he lured Kenyans that he was in a position to issue out loans saying that he was an employee in the office of Ms. Ruto.

“He posed as a loans officer and he went ahead to obtain thousands from desperate Kenyans, who approached him for assistance,” the statement further revealed.

Mr. Wekesa then provided a phone number where Kenyans sent in money with the hope that they will get interest-free loans.

The victims realised that they had been duped into the deals when the suspect failed to honor his promise and failed to answer their calls.

Another suspect who was nabbed was identified as Mr. Isaac Oduor who opened a fake call center that used to receive calls from members of the public.

He was nabbed with three mobile phones that he used within his fake call center.

Mr. Denis Kimaru, a student at Kirinyaga University was also arrested and the DCI said that he ran social media accounts bearing the names; Mzalendo Kimaru, Mzalendo Kym Korir, Obuntu family, and also another one in the name of Head of State Aide-Camp Col Fabian Lesungura.

This is not the first time the DCI had arrested Kenyans running fake social media accounts and the statement revealed that more suspects will be arrested in the coming days.

