Teen hacker’s latest threat: explicit videos on Kabarak University FB page





The teenage Indonesian hacker who attacked and gained access to Kabarak University’s Facebook account, which had 46,000 followers, has now threatened to post naughty videos. The page now has 41,000 followers.

“What if we post a p**n video?” the teenager asked, before posting a screenshot from the OnlyFans website, which shows women in provocative positions selling erotic content of themselves.

“But this one’s not free,” the teen said as he captioned the screenshot.

The unnamed teenager, who posted photos of himself, motorcycle riders, cigarettes, alcohol and girls, initially apologised for taking over the account and then retracted his apology.

“Hello everyone here I just want to clarify about this account that was hacked, to be honest I was just having fun so don’t take the posts I posted seriously, once again I’m sorry,” the teenager said.

In another update, he said: “I will not give this account back, but I urge you all to take this account back immediately. Sincerely, a student from one of Jakarta’s IT-based high schools”.

According to an earlier Nairobi News report, the teenage hacker engaged in an offensive online war of words in the comments section with Kenyans who called him out for hacking the Christian institution’s social media account and posting offensive comments.

In several other posts, the hacker told the institution to pay him $500 (Sh68,000) and he would return the page to them.

“I also have another option, you guys just give me $500 and I’ll bring this page back, the offer is cheap for a big university,” the hacker added.

The university did not officially respond to the request, but another unverified Kabarak University Facebook page was created.

The teenager hacked the Facebook page on 4 May 2023 and posted various content before the university issued a statement on the hacking.

“We regret to inform the public that our official Facebook page has been compromised by a group of cyber criminals. As a result, the criminals are using it to spread malicious and misleading images and information that are contrary to the biblical Christian values of Kabarak University. We want to assure our stakeholders and the general public that we are taking all necessary measures to regain control of our site and prevent any further unauthorised access,” the university said in part.

The university also said that the content posted by the hacker did not represent its Christian institution and apologised for the disruption to its online presence and any inconvenience caused to its stakeholders.

Kabarak University is owned by the family of the late former president Daniel arap Moi, and his son, the Honourable Gideon Moi, is Vice Chancellor.

