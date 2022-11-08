Teen in court for robbery claims after love triangle drama





An 18-year-old woman charged at the Makadara Law Courts for robbery with violence claimed that her co-accused persons and the complainant were fighting over her.

Irene Waithera Irungu is charged alongside Nelson Shaka with violently robbing Stephen Macharia Ngara in Kariobangi North in Nairobi on October 25 this year.

The two are accused of violently robbing Mr Ngara of his mobile phone worth Sh19, 800, a bracelet valued at Sh16, 000 and Sh2000 before forcefully transferring Sh1,300 from his Mpesa account.

They allegedly committed the offence jointly with others at large.

Mr. Ngara was having drinks at a club in Huruma estate with Ms. Irungu when she told him that she would invite her brother to join them and called her co-accused persons.

They joined the two at the pub and the drinking went on until they decided to move to another club.

The complainant then left the club with Ms. Irungu to go home but on their way outside the club, she claimed to have forgotten her national ID at the club with one of her friends and requested to use his phone.

Shortly thereafter, three men joined them and they continued walking home.

But along the way, the men turned against Mr. Ngara and started assaulting him before robbing him and leaving him injured. He sought treatment and later reported the matter to the police.

He later helped the cops trace and arrest Ms. Irungu who also mentioned Shaka. Shaka was also traced and arrested.

The two suspects denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwany where Ms. Irungu tried to explain how the men were fighting for her during the incident where Mr. Ngara was robbed.

They were released on a bond of Sh500, 000 without an option of cash bail. The case will be mentioned on February 1st next year before the hearing starts on April 5.

