Teenage musician Trio Mio shows off new piece of land





Gengetone maestro Trio Mio has shared his excitement after he purchasing a piece of land.

Sharing photos where he is seen holding a title deed while standing next to his mother on his socials, the teenage musician wrote that he’s the newest land owner in town.

“Newest land owner in town. Mkuruweng. God bless 2022,” read the rapper’s caption.

Trio MiO just bought a piece of land

Trio MiO just bought a piece of land

Congratulations 👏👏

Many of the rapper’s fans were quick to congratulate him on his latest achievement, while praising him for making such big moves at such a young age.

Recently, Trio Mio gave a crowd moving performance during the Madaraka day celebrations attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Sierra Leone counterpart Julius Maada Bio.

The fast rising star has had an exceptional year, with performances doting through the political scene including entertaining presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The young sensation revealed during an interview he discovered his talent in music while he was in primary school.

He further stated that he kept perfecting his craft until he joined high school, when he had a breakthrough.

The rapper became an internet sensation with his song Cheza Kama Wewe in 2020 which went viral upon circulation on social media.

The remix of the song which featured Mejja, Exray, and Nelly The Goon made him even more popular.

However, according to Trio Mio, Azimio La Umoja event was the biggest event he has performed at in his career.