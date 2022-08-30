Teenager in court for burglary, after allegedly stealing his neighbour’s TV





A 19-year-old man who allegedly stole his neighbour’s TV set has been charged with burglary and theft. Dennis Waiganjo Waithera is accused of breaking and entering into Lucy Wambui Turitu’s house in Dagoretti with the intention to steal contrary to section 304 (2) of the penal code.

Mr Waithera is also facing an additional charge of stealing of stealing a TV set worth Sh18,000 from Ms Turitu’s house.

During the incident that happened on on August 28, Ms Turitu had left her children in the house and went to the shop with a friend. On her way back, she met neighbours at the gate who informed her that her TV set had been stolen.

They informed her that they knew the person who had stolen the TV and they were looking for him. Ms Turitu joined them in the search for the TV and the suspected thief. Later on they recovered the TV in a nearby garden. The matter was reported to the police who arrested Waithera.

At the Kibera Law Courts, Waithera admitted stealing the TV set but denied breaking into the house to gain entry and told Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke that the TV was outside the house.

The accused was granted a surety bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000. The case will be mentioned on September 13 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.