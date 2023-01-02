Telegram CEO brags about apps achievements





Pavel Durov, 38, is the founder and owner of messaging app Telegram is happy with the progress the app has achieved in the past year.

In a New Year’s message via his Telegram, Mr Durov said, “2022 has been a successful year for Telegram. Telegram reached 700 million active users and solidified its position as one of the top 5 most downloaded mobile apps in the world.”

He added, “This year was also the first year of monetization for Telegram. The results exceeded our expectations and have allowed us to lay the financial foundation for future growth.

In 2022, we shipped dozens of new features, which changed how messaging apps work and how billions communicate. We shall relentlessly continue on that trajectory in 2023.”

Here are the details of the new Telegram premium

Telegram now has over 700 million monthly active users. 🌟 Telegram Premium is a subscription that lets users support Telegram’s continued development and unlock access to exclusive features:

Premium Downloads

• 4 GB Uploads

• Faster Downloads

Unique Emoji and Stickers

• Infinite Reactions

• Custom Emoji Packs

• Emoji Statuses

• Stickers with Premium Effects

Audio Transcription

• Voice-to-Text for Voice Messages and Video Messages

• Privacy Settings for Voice Messages

Chat Management

• Doubled Limits

• Default Chat Folders

• Auto-Archive Chats

• No Ads

Premium Badges

• Premium Badges

• Premium App Icons

• Animated Profile Pictures

You can also gift Telegram Premium to other users so they can also enjoy the features and improve the experience.

