According to Pavel Durov, Telegram's Russian founder, the platform now has more than 500 million monthly users. PHOTO | COURTESY

Telegram Web A recently received a major update to version 1.60, bringing many new features and improvements to the popular messaging app.

Among the notable additions are archived chat headers, reply threads, emoji in captions, message translation, and emoji statuses for premium users.

Admins can now also control the types of media allowed in their groups, with separate toggles for each.

Other improvements include multiple tab support, bot reply keyboards in groups and channels, and improved video and audio playback.

But perhaps the most significant enhancement is the improved performance when typing messages, which should be a welcome change for anyone who spends a lot of time chatting on the platform.

The update also includes a number of bug fixes, including disappearing drafts, missing search results, and issues with opening text format options.

The changes should make the app more user-friendly and efficient and help it stay ahead of competitors in the crowded messaging space.

All in all, the update is a major step forward for Telegram Web A, and users are likely to appreciate the many new features and improvements.

So if you’re a fan of the platform, be sure to check out version 1.60 and see what’s new!

