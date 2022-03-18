Ten African countries with the most expensive petrol

The Zimbabwe government hiked fuel prices sharply over the weekend, sparking protests. PHOTO| AFP

Kenyans have consistently complained about the high cost of fuel but they will be shocked to learn their country doesn’t even rank among the 10 ten with the most expensive fuel on the continent.

According to data by the Global Petrol Prices, the high cost of fuel is exacerbated by a number of factors, including the increasing scarcity of the commodity, the rising cost of energy in Africa where all of Africa’s leading oil producing countries have failed at being able to refine the product locally, the on-going Russian-Ukraine war, among others.

Below are the African countries with the highest cost of fuel.

1. Zimbabwe: The Southern African country has the highest petrol cost in Africa. A litre of petrol reportedly costs about Sh246.41.

2. Seychelles: The island country is ranked second on the most expensive list. A litre of petrol is sold for Sh176.37.

3. Malawi: It costs you Sh163.21 to buy a litre of petrol in Malawi.

4. South Africa: Known for gold production, a litre of petrol costs Sh161.72.

5. Uganda: In this East African country, a litre of petrol costs Sh158.97.

6. Mauritius: A litre of petrol in this country cost Sh158.06.

7. Burundi: In this East African country, it will cost you Sh153.34.

8. Senegal: This West African country sells its litre of petrol at Sh148.64.

9. Lesotho: It costs Sh140.86 per litre of petrol in this country.

10. Rwanda: Here a litre of petrol costs Sh140.75.

In the East African Community countries, Tanzania sells its litre of petrol Sh125.53, Sudan with Sh108.87 per litre and a litre of petrol at Sh134.72 in Kenya.