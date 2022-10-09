Ten shortlisted to replace George Kinoti





The National Police Service (NPS) has shortlisted 10 candidates for the position of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations director.

One of the 10 is set to replace George Kinoti whom President William Ruto announced had resigned.

“The 10 candidates, each of whom seeks to fill the vacant position left by former DCI Director George Kinoti, CBS, have been invited for interviews and vetting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Kenya School of Government, lower Kabete in Nairobi,” NPSC said in a notice.

Those shortlisted include David Kipkosgey Birech, Jonyo Michael Wiso, Nicholas Ireri Kamwende, Paul Jimmie Ndambuki, and Simon Mwangi Wanderi.

Others are Amin Ibrahim Mohamed, Bernard Barasa Walumoli, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, Nyale Munga and Esther Chepkosgei Seroney.

Langat serves as the Director of DCI reforms whileG Wanderi is the Head of DCI Railways.

Mohammed Amin is the Director of the agency’s Internal affairs Unit while Nyale is the Personal Assistant to the Inspector General of Police.

Birech works as the Director of Police Reforms at DCI and Kamwende is the Director of Planning at DCI.

Each candidate will be interviewed for about 45 minutes.

