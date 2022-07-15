Terrence Howard confuses KOT with his hydrogen technology project in Uganda

American actor Terrence Howard when he met President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and other top government officials in the country. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyans and Ugandans on Twitter have questioned renowned American actor Terrence Howard’s innovation after he revealed his plans to develop a hydrogen technology plant in Uganda.

Howard, who is famed for his role as Lucious Lyon in the drama series Empire, has caused an online stir with his planned hydrogen technology which many people don’t seem to understood.

Howard made the revelations during his visit to Uganda where he met President Yoweri Museveni and top government officials in the country.

“I want to develop hydrogen technology in Uganda. The main purpose of the project will be to defend the sovereignty of the country as far as technology is concerned,” Howard said.

The actor also spoke about some ambiguous Lynchpin drone project, which he described as a new form of flight that would replace drones and planes.

President Museveni, who attended Howard’s project pitch, later formally welcomed the actor and his partner to the country.

“I had a fruitful discussion with American actor and technopreneur Mr Terrence Dashon Howard and his wife Ms Miranda Pak. I welcome the couple and their team to the Pearl of Africa and wish them a pleasant and memorable stay,” President Museveni tweeted.

However, social media users have questioned his project with critics terming it as farfetched. Others pointed out that some American stars have in the past come up with projects for Africa which never saw the light of the day.

Here are some comments that have been shared on Twitter:

I will be glad when we stop conflating celebrity status with expertise – because what is Terrence Howard talking about? Big science fair presentation energy for real-life issues. https://t.co/tWZ7uwi0KK — Kristen Shannon (@KMShannon_) July 14, 2022

Anyway us ordinary Ugandans shall wait for Uncle Mo @mkiboneka to help us understand what Terrence Howard was saying . — Tigi💫 (@Latigi_Lamaro) July 14, 2022

Terrence Howard saw headlines that 14 Million Ugandans have mental health issues & he said that's my target market right there! — KREED (@BaracKreed) July 14, 2022

Faded Hollywood actors have made it a habit to come and lie to us…now this Terrence Howard nonsense 😂🚮 — THÉ Àlláñ Cöüñtý 🇺🇬 (@AllanSseky) July 14, 2022

I think Terrence Howard expected to find all of us living in the wilderness with wild animals, ignorant & illiterate so that he can come with his fraudster moves and saviourism. — •°•💙•°• (@_lisacharity) July 14, 2022

What is Terrence Howard explaining here.. More like Sakaja explaining his Degree. pic.twitter.com/5rBwGZhNGP — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) July 14, 2022

Terrence Howard speaking to Mr M7😂 pic.twitter.com/Fi4aqJWYjE — Gabriel Buule (@GabrielBuule) July 14, 2022

Celebrities have big ideas for Uganda. Akon: “Akon City, which will operate using my own cryptocurrency, Akoin”.

Kanye West: “Uganda should be like Jurassic Park”. Terrence Howard: “Bringing a new form of flight to Uganda using the geometry of hydrogen”. pic.twitter.com/IcGwmOfBYF — Nancy Kacungira (@kacungira) July 13, 2022

May be that video of Terrence Howard is a scene from a movie they're shooting here in Uganda — Danze Edwin (@deejahn) July 14, 2022

From Akon City and his Akoin to Kanye West’s Jurassic Park and now Terrence Howard with the mighty geometry of hydrogen.

Whatever that means, Me and You! pic.twitter.com/St2C36D4EE — Culton Scovia Nakamya (@CultonScovia) July 14, 2022

Museveni happy to give Terrence Howard free land, should be need it. — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) July 14, 2022