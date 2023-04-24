Terrorist! President Ruto brands Kilifi sect leader Mackenzie a criminal





President William Ruto has broken his silence on the indoctrination of Kilifi sect leader Paul Mackenzie.

According to the Head of State, Mackenzie is akin to a criminal who should be cooling his heels in jail.

Dr Ruto announced on Monday that he has ordered security agencies to get to the bottom of Mackenzie’s indoctrination and ensure that he is jailed for causing deaths.

“Mackenzie is the same as a terrorist. He is no different from terrorists who take people’s lives. People like him do the same thing to terrorise people,” the President said.

He made the remarks during the Prison Officers Cadet Pass-Out Parade in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The founder of the Good News International Church is accused of radicalising his followers by forcing them to fast, promising that if they succumb to abstinence from food and drink, they will secure God’s kingdom and meet Jesus Christ.

Also read: Truth behind the Malindi cult-like church unveiled by ex-members

Since then, more than 40 people have died of starvation due to the misleading religious teachings.

As exhumations continue on its 800 acres in Kilifi, Shakahola Forest, it has emerged that children and women are the worst affected victims.

Issuing a stern warning to cult leaders who brainwash their followers, President Ruto revealed that he has instructed security agencies to crack down on such religious institutions and their leaders.

“Any religious institution that preaches against seeking medication and going to school will be dealt with.”

He added: “These institutions must be shut down. We will not tolerate people who preach misleading sermons that cost people their lives”.

Condemning Mackenzie’s actions, he said the controversial preacher should not at any time claim to be a member of any religion as his behaviour was unacceptable.

The estranged pastor is in custody while the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigates the matter before charging him.

Also read: Revealed: Kilifi cult leader’s journey from pulpit to prison cell

Watch Ruto’s take on the Kilifi cult leader.

Ruto: Mr.Mackenzie from Shakahola is a criminal posturing as a pastor pic.twitter.com/HTU1oTSdJa — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) April 24, 2023

Also read: Government under pressure to regulate the church