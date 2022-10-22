Tessie Mudavadi advises women to go for early breast cancer screening

Wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi,Ms Tessy Musalia (centre) joins daughters of the late Prof Ebbie Kavetza Adagala, Ms Mudola Vuhandali (left) and Ms Delesi Cheredi Dalidzu (right) during the burial of their late mother at Vohovole villager in Vihiga county yesterday.Mr Mudavadi who attended the burial accused president Uhuru Kenyatta of not showing commitment to leadership by signing into law a bill that allows Senators to chair county development boards.09-08-2014.Photo/JACOB OWITI

Wife of former Deputy Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi,Ms Tessy Musalia (centre) joins daughters of the late Prof Ebbie Kavetza Adagala, Ms Mudola Vuhandali (left) and Ms Delesi Cheredi Dalidzu (right) during the burial of their late mother at Vohovole villager in Vihiga county yesterday.Mr Mudavadi who attended the burial accused president Uhuru Kenyatta of not showing commitment to leadership by signing into law a bill that allows Senators to chair county development boards.09-08-2014.Photo/JACOB OWITI





The wife of Chief Cabinet Secretary nominee Musalia Mudavadi, Tessie Musalia, has called on women aged above 16 years to go for early breast cancer screening.

Tessie Musalia said that research has indicated that every woman has genes that can lead to breast cancer, thus the need for early screening.

“It is important for every woman to be screened for breast cancer often for early diagnosis, which ensures effective treatment,” said Tessie during her visit to Murang’a county.

Also read: Radio boss Jeridah Andayi opens up on losing her second child

“It’s unfortunate that many cancer cases are detected when it’s too late. Treatment of cancer has forced families to sell their properties to afford medication.

Even some cancer patients have been abandoned by their people due to huge expenses incurred to treat and manage the disease.

“As we mark breast cancer month, Musalia Mudavadi foundation, apart from supporting some patients to get needed medication, is encouraging women to go for screening several times in a year,” she said.

Also read: Ferdinand Omanyala’s wife responds to Huddah wooing her man

In Kenya, cancer is the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases with breast cancer accounting for 23 percent of all cancer cases among women in Kenya.

From 2012 to 2018, the annual incidence of cancer increased from 37,000 to 47,887 new cases. During the same period, annual cancer mortality rose almost 16%, from 28,500 to 32,987 cancer-related deaths.

The government of Kenya has launched several initiatives to address the rising cancer burden.

Also read: She hasn’t moved on! Ben Pol calls out Anerlisa for celebrating divorce

In July 2020, the Ministry of Health launched the New Cancer Control Strategy, a national effort to address the growing disease burden in the country.

The ministry also proposed a nationwide lifestyle modification campaign and prioritized efforts to increase awareness about cancer.

In addition, it launched the Breast Health Awareness Campaign Pilot Report and undertook deliberate efforts to improve access to cancer care.

Also, read our top stories today:

Janet Kanini’s widower, George Ikua, talks about going into debt

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

How I missed an opportunity to perform for Uhuru – Embarambamba

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022