Tessie Mudavadi asks government to set up crime reporting centers for PWDs





The wife of Prime Cabinet Secretary Tessie Mudavadi has asked the government to set up crime reporting centers for people living with disability to enhance access to justice.

Mrs Mudavadi said the crime centers should include those of assault and sexual molestation among children living with disability.

“I appeal to the national government to build crime reporting centers for people living with disabilities. Most of the cases are either reported late or never reported due to the distance. Some are not able to reach police stations because they are far,” Mrs Mudavadi said.

Speaking in Isiolo town police grounds where she launched mass registration of members together with County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding, Mrs Mudavadi said the move will help PWDs get justice and put the culprits behind bars.

Also read: Former Kamukunji OCS in court over sexual harassment charges

She also pleaded with the government to ensure that the buildings are accessible to PWDs.

“The PWDs miss out on a lot of opportunities because they cannot access government offices,” she said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that globally, more than 1 billion people are experiencing disability.

This translates to about 15 per cent of the world’s population, with up to 190 million people aged 15 years and above having significant difficulties in functioning, often requiring health care services.

Also read: In whose hands are we safe: CCTV exposes cop stealing from invigilators

Based on the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census (KPHC) conducted by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), 2.2 per cent (900,000) of Kenyans live with some form of disability.

The census results indicate that 1.9 per cent of men have a disability compared with 2.5 per cent of women, thereby making women with disabilities even more vulnerable.

The census also revealed that there are more persons with disabilities living in rural than urban areas with prevalence rates by residence showing that 2.6 per cent (0.7 million) of people lived in rural areas and 1.4 per cent (0.2 million) of people in urban areas have a disability.

Also read: Tob Cohen’s family based in Netherlands speaks out after case is withdrawn by High Court