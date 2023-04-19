The day Eliud Kipchoge blamed his defeat on an ear problem

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with a Kenyan flag after crossing finish line to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in a race dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019. AFP PHOTO

Eliud Kipchoge celebrates with a Kenyan flag after crossing finish line to break the historic two hour barrier for a marathon in a race dubbed the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on October 12, 2019. AFP PHOTO





Eliud Kipchoge, a world marathon record holder, has been successful in his races for the longest time. He has made a name for himself in long-distance running and has continued to perfect his athletics skills.

His achievements earned him the title of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT), and he even coined the phrase ‘No man is limited’ in the Ineos 1:58 Challenge.

Kenyans have revered him and celebrated his success as he continues to fly the Kenyan flag.

However, athletes have their good days and their tough days, and for Kipchoge, the recent Boston Marathon in 2023 and the London Marathon in 2020 were his tough days.

The Olympic champion finished eighth in the 40th London Marathon in 2:06:49. However, he attributed the defeat to hearing problems he developed after the first 25 kilometres of the race.

“I am really disappointed because I thought I could do better. My right ear was blocked, I don’t know what happened. I was cramping and also had problems with my hip,” he said, explaining that he was fine before and during the race’s early stages.

“After 25 kilometres my right ear was blocked and I couldn’t open it. It just happened during the race. It’s really cold here, but I don’t blame the conditions,” he added.

Also read: KOT react to Eliud Kipchoge’s leg problem that cost him the Boston Marathon

After 25 kilometers my ear blocked and it couldn't open anymore. But this is how sport is, we should accept defeat and focus for the winning next time. Thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/No1Kcyizco — Eliud Kipchoge – EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) October 4, 2020

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata won the race in a thrilling sprint finish to claim an unexpected victory ahead of Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba.

Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma finished third in 2:05:45, closely followed by fellow Ethiopian Mosinet Geremew in 2:06:04.

Ethiopians dominated the race as Mule Wasihun crossed the line in 2:06:08 to finish fifth, while his compatriot Tamirat Tola finished sixth in 2:06:41.

Similarly, Kipchoge, who finished sixth in Monday’s Boston Marathon in two hours, nine minutes, and 23 seconds, attributed his defeat to problems with his left leg.

“I had a problem with my leg and it wasn’t easy to keep going strong after 30km, but I felt the urge to finish the race despite the obstacle,” he said.

“It wasn’t the weather, it was my left foot that was the problem.”

Also read: Lessons from Eluid Kipchoge’s Boston Marathon defeat

Also read: Lessons from Eluid Kipchoge’s defeat at Boston marathon