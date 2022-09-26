The death toll of Ebola in Uganda rises to 21





The death toll of Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to 21 on Sunday 25, according to the Ugandan Ministry of Health.

“Cumulative cases: 34 (16 confirmed, 18 probable). Cases reported outside Mubende: 3 in Kyegegwa and 1 in Kassanda. No confirmed cases in Kampala as yet. Cumulative deaths: 21 (4 confirmed, 17 probable).”

On Friday 23, the Ministry confirmed 11 death cases in Mubende District, Uganda.

In a statement published by the Ministry of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak, “4 cases of Ebola were confirmed, bringing the cumulative number to 11 confirmed cases. 3 new death cases were recorded bringing the total number of cumulative deaths to 11.”

Authorities first declared an outbreak, attributed to the relatively rare Ebola Sudan strain, in the central district of Mubende around the beginning of September. The first casualty was a 24-year-old man.

In regards to the fast spread, the Health Ministry’s Spokeswoman Emma Ainebyona said, “Travel restrictions on non-essential work and a ban on large public gatherings have already been imposed in Mubende.”

Ebola is a haemorrhagic fever whose symptoms include intense body weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and rashes among others.

According to the World Health Organization, the death rate is typically high, ranging up to 90 per cent in some outbreaks.

The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals (such as fruit bats, porcupines and non-human primates) and then spreads in the human population through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials (e.g. bedding, clothing) contaminated with these fluids.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

