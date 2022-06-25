The dos and don’ts for slay queens in Vasha this weekend





Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Kabu has advised ladies who are flocking Naivasha this weekend to meet up with strangers at the WRC Safari Rally to have fun, but in a responsible way.

The renowned businesswoman has specifically advised slay queens to carry self-tests for single use for HIV/AIDS.

“Slay queens kama unaenda first date please go carrying this, it might save your life,” she said while displaying a pack of the self-test kits.

“Kama umepata mtu mpya hapa tinder especially huku Diani naona madem wanatembea na wazungu, make sure you carry these self-tests,” she went on.

Mrs Kabu’s caution comes amid reports of an influx of foreign and local tourists in ‘Vasha’ where this year’s edition of the WRC Safari Rally is happening.

Indeed, for many fun-loving Nairobians ‘Vasha’ is the place to be this weekend with traders in the town – including merchants of flesh – making hay while the sun shines on the sleepy town.

The Daily Nation has reported that Naivasha’s red-light district has come alive this week with commercial sex workers from far and wide trooping to the town to cash in on the thrills and spills of the WRC Safari Rally.

According to the paper, a walk into the back streets of Naivasha, where the older generation of commercial sex workers have been confined into by their fresh-faced competitors, are back to life.

This even as other media reports indicate that the town has been hit with condom shortage ahead of the conclusion of the rally on Sunday.