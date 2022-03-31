The Internet never forgets: Alai’s old tweets haunt his political ambitions





Netizens have gone deep into the Twitter archives to draw out some of blogger Robert Alai’s not so kind remarks about Kileleshwa in the past, after he announced his plan to vie for the Kileleshwa MCA seat in the August 9 polls.

In 2012, the blogger faced backlash for wishing rape on Kileleshwa residents. In a tweet dated 5/12/12, the blogger wrote, “I am down on my knees PRAYING that people continue to be raped and robbed in #Kileleshwa so that they will wake up to the insecurity.”

In a follow-up tweet, the blogger added, “Kayole residents get raped and butchered, nobody cares. Kileleshwa residents get scared, all media houses scramble for the story.”

The political aspirant has had a record of sparking controversies that have always landed him in the public eye on social media. He has on so many occasions crossed paths with lawmakers, facing arrests over slur commentary and other cases like physical assault.

One such case is when the blogger was arrested in July 2021, after he was involved in a street fight with gospel singer Ringtone, whose real name is Alex Apoko. As was seen in a video that was shared online, Alai was seen holding a wooden rungu in his hand, but there was no show of the actual assault taking place.

Similarly, in 2019, Alai was arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers for posting gory photos of police officers who were killed in a Wajir attack at the time.

Come August 9 polls, Alai will be seeking to take over the Kileleshwa MCA seat from the incumbent Elias Otieno who has since set his eyes on Suna East parliamentary seat in Migori.