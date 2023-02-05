The Millenial: Stop caring about the opinions of people who don’t pay your bills





We often let the opinions of others dictate how we live our lives on a daily basis whether we admit it or not. After all, we are human.

It’s human nature to want to get a second opinion on things before making a choice and if anything it is highly recommended if you want to reduce the chances of regret later on.

However, when it comes to taking other people’s opinions into consideration, one has to beware of unsolicited perspectives which instead of helping you make better choices for yourself, make you lose your self-esteem and confidence.

Take note of people who mean well for you and heed their advice and opinions about things that impact you. Also, take note of people whose opinions are nothing but remarks of contempt setting out to damage your image.

People will always have an opinion about you, and there’s nothing you can do to stop them. Whether it’s about how you look, how you dress, how you walk and talk, what you do, and so on. Nonetheless, you can do something about how you perceive the opinions thrown at you. What matters is how you see yourself and what matters to you.

Never hide who you are. Be yourself no matter where you are. The reason you may care much about the opinions of others is probably that you try to please everyone, so you try to learn about their thoughts and try to change in a bid to make them like you.

When they say the job you do is embarrassing, you try to hide it from everyone because you’re now convinced that it is embarrassing. Well, you know what, these people don’t pay your bills and you’re making yourself miserable caring about their opinions in regards to what you do for a living.

In this life, you need to do what you need to do to make ends meet. A job is a job, and as long as nobody is helping you pay the bills or catering to your needs, their opinion is useless and should not affect you or what you do.

Focus on your journey and do what needs to be done. This life is yours and yours alone and you need not waste it trying to please people who don’t play any part in making your life easier.

How about you take full control over your well-being instead of focusing on what other people have to say about you? Take control of your physique and fitness, your appearance, emotions, thoughts, and actions to a point that no one can diminish your self-esteem.

Tap into your congruent self and discover what you’re capable of. Your life becomes much better when you stop getting scared of looking stupid and instead fall in love with making mistakes. Ignore the voice that makes you feel bad about putting your peace of mind before others. Life is too short to let your guilt entangle you in disrespect and toxicity. Whatever you decide to do, make sure it makes you happy.

