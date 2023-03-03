The Millennial: Why this generation of men wants to be chased 





Seems the tides have changed in the dating scene and women are not having it. Since time immemorial, men have been programmed to hunt and women to be hunted.

But that’s not the case with Gen Zs. It so appears that as the years go by, more and more men are kicking up their feet and letting women do the chasing. Men no longer value the thrill of the chase as before, but rather enjoy being smothered just as much as women. It’s the era of baby boy treatment.

Most men like women chasing them in this new age. The idea of a woman chasing them gives them an ego boost. It makes them feel better about themselves, and to put it plainly, we all like to feel like we are needed, and for men, being chased by a woman makes them feel exactly that.

However, this appears to be a dating tactic men have developed where they choose to play at women’s emotions such that they get them hooked. Let me paint a picture. The person who chases or seduces the other and then abandons or rejects them has control. It creates a high when you chase or seduce another person. It is great to feel interesting and powerful and wanted and to have control over the other person.

Men have played this game for the longest time now, but it seems like they’re tweaking their approach to seduction and are aiming for the bull’s eye. They’re done chasing and are now comfortable being chased or passed. No hustle necessary.

It has come to the attention of many young women that men are not even trying nowadays. What happened to courting? What happened to going on a date before rocking the sheets?

What happened to the courtesy of getting to know a woman on a deeper level for a couple of months before trying to get in her panties?

The hook-up culture may have had something to do with it, but I partly blame women. We have made it so easy for men that they no longer find any thrill in chasing us. All they have to do is compliment you, or flirt with you and you’re already feeding him the honey pot.

But that’s not the only case why men have turned the tables. Living in a generation that is described as zen, men have come to prioritize their mental and emotional well-being, terming it as self-love. At the slightest sight of rejection or “trying too hard to win a woman’s heart”, they make a run for it. Years back, men never gave up at the slightest display of adversity, no, they stepped it up.

In this era, when a woman “plays hard to get”, men move on to the next almost immediately, and the woman they were chasing is left wondering what they did wrong, and in that sooner than later she starts chasing the guy. His ego is greatly boosted, and he realizes that he never wants to chase a woman again.

Are the gender dating roles changing with Generation Z? What exactly does this mean for women?