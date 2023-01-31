The Muthokoi derby! Jalango advocates for counties league formation

Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour aka Jalango addressing the media at Langata tallying center in Multimedia University on August 10, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

First-time Member of Parliament for Langata Constituency, Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalango, on January 31, 2023, proposed that a county football league should be formed to bring back the spirit of great football in Kenya.

In his statement, Jalango said he had been having this discussion with Youth Affairs, Sports, and the Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba; and the idea was to create a league in which counties would compete against each other in epic derbies.

“So there is this conversation I was having with CS Ababu! There is this proposal about how to make football big again in Kenya!

Do you know that Arsenal is the only team in the European Premier League that doesn’t represent a city, a town or a county? Manchester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, and many more are places, towns and cities!

What this means is that the clubs already have an already fan base from their hometowns!! They fill the stadiums; they travel and support their teams!!

The Gor Mahia AFC battle is the only game in the Kenya Premier League that attracts crowds, and the crowds are dwindling, and we cannot sustain it even to pay the players!

I bet you cannot even name 10 teams in KPL! Do you know Sofapaka are back in the league?” began Jalango.

At this point, he suggested taking the leagues back to counties, counting off epic derbies such as The Muthokoi Derby, The Matoke Derby, and The Miraa Derby, among others.

“What if we took back the league to the counties? The counties to battle in a 20-team league! We have 47 counties, so we play a knockout so that the top 20 become the first division, 2nd 20(to be the)2nd division, and the last seven become division 3!

What a league! Can you imagine the derbies!! When Nyeri county meets Muranga county! Can you imagine A Garissa Marsabit derby? Or Kisumu Homabay? Or Siaya Nyeri? Or Kisii Nyamira Matoke Derby! Baringo Vs Uasin Gishu? Kilifi Mombasa derby?

This way, we will see different governors put money into sports and develop the facilities! This way, we will see a boy from Marsabit travel to Migori to showcase their talent! It’s only this way will we see and scout travel to Mandera to oversee a talented boy or girl!

When will a boy from Turkana travel to Nyamira? Can you imagine the Cities derby? Nairobi vs Kisumu? Tharaka Nithi vs Meru County? The Miraa Derby! The Muthokoi Derby! Machakos vs Kitui! No governor would want a team to play in a shabby stadium! Wich other Derbies are you thinking?”

“Let’s have the counties league than lie to ourselves that talent will be scouted when Police Fc play Kakamega Homeboys!!”, Jalango.

His proposal was greatly celebrated by Kenyans who welcomed the idea as some said they looked forward to such derbies.

“I endorse! It will be total melt down when Kakamega meets Bungoma, the obusuma derby!” said Gda Keya.

“I like the idea. Very basic, very achievable, yet very impactful,” added Kisangala Daniel.

“Brilliant idea only if it will be implemented and it will push the sitting governors to develop their counties.” Jablonsky Onyango said.

“Great Idea Mheshimiwa and there’s is funding at counties devolved youth money usually mismanaged. The counties derby will indeed bring life to football among other national values. I endorse this route perhaps legislation will be necessary to enforce implementation,” added Hildon Boen.

