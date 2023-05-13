The Real Housewives of Nairobi Season 2 on the cards

The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast members (from left) Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, Vera Sidika, Lisa Christoffersen and Susan Kaittany during the premiere of the show at Windsor Golf Hotel. PHOTO | POOL

The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast members (from left) Sonal Maherali, Minne Kariuki, Vera Sidika, Lisa Christoffersen and Susan Kaittany during the premiere of the show at Windsor Golf Hotel. PHOTO | POOL





With the reality show The Real Housewives of Nairobi season one coming to an end after 12 weeks, word has it that the show has been renewed for the second season.

A source privy to the American Universal Studio Group franchise, told Hot Topics that there is definitely going to be a season two.

“There is a greenlight for that (a season 2) but I can’t go into details of if and when the production will or if it has started, but it’s to the best of my knowledge it’s something that has been okayed so it’s a wait and see,” the source stated.

The second season would most probably air sometime next year but even the timings are still a little bit sketchy.

Also read: Repeated mistakes! Vera Sidika reveals why she left husband Brown Mauzo

RHON season one climaxed with the 12 episode on Thursday showing on Showmax . The final episode marks the end of Susan’s lavish 40th birthday celebration in Malindi, and sees the housewives develop deeper connections with each other.

When the show first aired in February 2023, it broke streaming records for the most first-day views for any title on Showmax in Kenya.

RHON continued captivating audiences in subsequent weeks topping Showmax charts and Twitter trends with every weekly episodic release.

Also read: Watch – Diamond fights release of Jaguar’s collabo with Lava Lava

All the six Nairobi housewives have showed their different sides, from Minne Kariuki living up to her Queen of Shade monkier, Susan Kaittany embracing her poshness and Sonal Maherali demonstrating that being soft-spoken isn’t a weakness.

On the other hand, Vera Sidika proved that even pregnancy can’t slow her down from her outspoken character, Lisa Christoffersen showcased her love for adventure while Dr Catherine Masitsa has been all about family, money, business and less about the drama.

The reality show had some explosive moments, like Vera’s altercation with Dr Maria, who exited the show in episode 3.

Some moments too were emotional, like when Minne revealed that she had a miscarriage and Sonal’s mental health journey.

Also read: Nicah the Queen to walk down the aisle, declares love for Slahver