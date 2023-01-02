 The rise and rise of Omosh on TikTok





Joseph Kamau Kinuthia better known as Omosh, was a great known actor from the Tahidi High Show that aired on Citizen TV every Tuesday.

He was born and raised in Shauri, began his studies in Heshima road, and progressed to Kenyatta High School Mahiga in Nyeri, after his high school education he joined Maasai Technical and pursued accounts and is now a holder of CPA 1 and 2.

Omosh began hustling to earn a living and was lucky enough to get an acting spot in the Tahidi High show in 2006. He played the quirky and crafty character of a school staff who knew everything happening in the institution.

Kenyans loved his character in the Tahidi show and he became among the best actors and probably the reason why one would not miss watching the show.

He eventually began trending when he shared his life story and struggles in an interview, he broke down in tears and pleaded with Kenyans to bail him out financially.

Many Kenyans sympathized with him and came out to lend a hand, among the help he even got sponsors who built him a three-bedroom house in Malaa, Machakos County.

Although this tactic became a controversy after he begged for help yet again in June, Kenyans did not react positively to this, especially after a video of him drunk went viral.

His saving grace came in the form of TikTok.

As an actor with experience coupled with the popularity he has, Omosh took that positive clout to TikTok and created engaging TikTok content that his fans absolutely seem to enjoy.

The fans rewarded the creative video clips by liking and following Omosh. He has gained over 182.4K followers and a million likes.

His posts on TikTok are basically about his happy moments and trying out different TikTok challenges. His fans engage in the comment section with hilarious takes on the content.

He has had encounters that have made for great content. He met Andrew Kibe, a famous media personality known for his controversial view against feminism, who recently blasted Omosh’s content saying it was “a cheap dramatic performance”.

Omosh responded to the controversial Kibe in a TikTok video imitating Kibe’s usual style of slang in a funny way.

